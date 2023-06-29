11 pictures of the Crawley Town squad at their new training facility

Crawley Town players and coaching staff returned to training this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the players went through testing at the Broadfield Stadium before they had their first session at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

Scott Lindsey told us he was pleased with the fitness levels of the majority of the squad.

You can read his full assessment of the squad’s fitness and the new training facilities here.

Here are some pictures of the squad at the new facilities, courtesy of Charlie Palethorpe at Crawley Town FC.

1 . Crawley Town players in training Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Jack Powell, Harry Ransom and Ashley Nadesan Photo: Crawley Town FC

