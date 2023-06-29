NationalWorldTV
11 pictures of the Crawley Town squad at their new training facility

Crawley Town players and coaching staff returned to training this week.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 29th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST

On Monday and Tuesday, the players went through testing at the Broadfield Stadium before they had their first session at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex yesterday (Wednesday, June 28).

Scott Lindsey told us he was pleased with the fitness levels of the majority of the squad.

You can read his full assessment of the squad’s fitness and the new training facilities here.

Here are some pictures of the squad at the new facilities, courtesy of Charlie Palethorpe at Crawley Town FC.

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Jack Powell, Harry Ransom and Ashley Nadesan

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Jack Powell, Harry Ransom and Ashley Nadesan Photo: Crawley Town FC

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex.

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Photo: Crawley Town FC

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Rafiq Khaleel

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Rafiq Khaleel Photo: Crawley Town FC

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Boss Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town players in training at the new training ground at the University of Sussex Falmer Sports Complex. Boss Scott Lindsey Photo: Crawley Town FC

