110 more great photos from Horsham FC’s Isthmian League trophy presentation

That’s our view, anyway, after Horsham FC won the Isthmian Premier Division.
On Thursday night they got their hands on the trophy in front of their fans at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium.
The Hornets welcomed supporters, families and volunteers to celebrate the club’s title win at a special presentation evening with league officials.
Players and management were handed league winners medals before they proudly hoisted aloft the Ithe trophy.
You can view Natalie Mayhew’s pictures for Butterfly Football from a joyous event in our gallery on this page and the ones linked. And you can read manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts on the Hornets’ historic title win exclusively in this week’s West Sussex County Times – and see and hear him in our latest non-league podcast in the video player above. And once you’ve viewed this gallery, for more pictures from the trophy presentation, by John Lines, click here.
