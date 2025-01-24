Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Murray says Eastbourne Borough’s remarkable record of going more than 700 minutes without conceding a goal is down to the whole team and staff.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he says it’s helped put the Sports in a great position for the final three months of the season and the push for promotion.

Last Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Slough – achieved despite Pierce Bird being sent off – was their seventh shutout in a row.

Add in an hour of the previous game and all the injury time and it’s getting on for 750 minutes of football played without conceding.

Borough battling to a point at Slough | Picture: Lydia Redman

With a nod to the need to keep on winning games as well as keeping clean sheets, Murray said it was about accruing points as well as shutouts.

And of course talk of such records brings pressure too – so Chelmsford City will want to be the team to break the run when they visit Priory Lane tomorrow.

At Slough, Bird saw red for a second yellow card on the hour mark and Borough were forced to adapt their game-plan. The hosts had the best chances to win it late on but Borough dug in.

Murray is delighted with the clean sheets and said: “I don’t think it’s just the defence. We’ve got the best pressing stats in the league and I think the league above – we compete with the Football League in our pressing stats.

"We go after people, we never sit back, which is even more of a credit to the players.

"We’re very structured in what we do and it’s a massive team effort, not just the boys on the pitch but the staff, it’s the preparation.

"It’s nice get another one (clean sheet) but we want points. We’re in a great position.

"We’re moving forward nicely and we’ve got to grab that next step now.”

Talking about the overall display at Slough, Murray said: “In large parts I was really happy.

"We knew it would be a tough one, they [Slough] were looking for something on the board so they'll be very happy with the point.

“It was a flat back five we had to break down and it opened up when we got the man sent off.”

Borough are three points off the top and owner Simon Leslie, in today’s Herald, says he wants a large and noisy crowd in place for the Chelmsford clash tomorrow.

FRUSTRATION AT OFFICIALS

Adam Murray came away from Eastbourne Borough’s draw at Slough unhappy with the officials – but not because of Pierce Bird’s sending-off.

The Sports boss had no argument after Bird was sent off for two yellow cards in the 0-0 draw, but wasn’t impressed with the overall performance of the officials.

He felt they were not making consistent calls.

“I don't want to give them the time of day but when you have a performance like that it's hard not to,” he said.

Murray highlighted an incident in which Yahya Bamba was the victim of a heavy challenge which he said was a clear foul against the Eastbourne man, and he could not understand how the referee chose to take no action on it.

He added: “They (officials) expect respect from you, which I find funny but they treat you like you're three years old.”

But the manager was delighted by how the players rallied round to claim a point after going down to ten men, saying they showed energy and steel.

"I love this group of boys, the attitude and the mentality. People forget how young we are,” he said.

Meanwhile Borough have announced the departures of forward James Alabi and Finn Ballard McBride.

Striker Alabi only made two appearances from the bench since arriving last month, and leaves to pursue regular football.

Ballard McBride has been limited to just 13 appearances this season and has gone for the same reason.