12 photos from Selsey's victory over Montpelier Villa
Selsey remain in the top four of the SCFL first division after a 2-1 home win over Montpelier Villa.
By Steve Bone
36 minutes ago
Updated
30th Oct 2022, 6:03pm
Goals from Evan Harris and Shane Brazil earned Daren Pearce’s team their latest win, the Blues holding firm after Villa got a late goal back. See Chris Hatton’s pictures from the High St Ground on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.
