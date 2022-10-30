Edit Account-Sign Out
Selsey's Shane Brazil (center) goes close with this shot against Montpelier Villa

12 photos from Selsey's victory over Montpelier Villa

Selsey remain in the top four of the SCFL first division after a 2-1 home win over Montpelier Villa.

By Steve Bone
36 minutes ago
Updated 30th Oct 2022, 6:03pm

Goals from Evan Harris and Shane Brazil earned Daren Pearce’s team their latest win, the Blues holding firm after Villa got a late goal back. See Chris Hatton’s pictures from the High St Ground on this page and the ones linked. Get all the local football in the Chichester Observer, out on Thursday.

1. Selsey FC mascots at Kick Off

Photo: Chris Hatton

2. Evan Harris scores Selsey's second goal in the Blues 2-1 win over Montpelier

Photo: Chris Hatton

3. Selsey FC mascots at Kick Off

Photo: Chris Hatton

4. The teams come out

Photo: Chris Hatton

