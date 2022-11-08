Kieron Pamment tapped home an early opener, Noel Leighton made it two just after the half-hour and Camron Lawson and Conner Collcutt made sure of a resounding win in the second half. Tom Collins nabbed a consolation for Heath.

The result left Bridges a place above Heath – in 16th and 17th – but both sides will be keen to climb the table quickly. Check out pictures from the match by Ray Turner on this page and the ones linked.