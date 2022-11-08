12 pictures from Three Bridges' win over Haywards Heath Town
Three Bridges proved too strong when they welcomed Haywards Heath to town for the latest Sussex derby in the Isthmian south east division.
By Steve Bone
35 minutes ago
Kieron Pamment tapped home an early opener, Noel Leighton made it two just after the half-hour and Camron Lawson and Conner Collcutt made sure of a resounding win in the second half. Tom Collins nabbed a consolation for Heath.
The result left Bridges a place above Heath – in 16th and 17th – but both sides will be keen to climb the table quickly. Check out pictures from the match by Ray Turner on this page and the ones linked.
