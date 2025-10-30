Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Crawley Down Gatwickplaceholder image
13 photos as Crawley Down Gatwick are beaten by Peacehaven and Telscombe

By Paul Trunfull
Published 30th Oct 2025
Peacehaven and Telscombe FC notched a second home win in four days when they beat Crawley Down Gatwick at the Sports Park on Tuesday night.

From the whistle Peacehaven hit the ground running and on the three-minute mark Callum Edwards’ header looped over the Crawley keeper, 1-0.

Attack after attack saw Crawley backtracking and defending deep and on 17 minutes Peacehaven got a corner which was sent in by Edwards and met by Drew Mathews to head Peacehaven into a 2-0 lead.

The pressure was relentless and on 44 minutes Finley Agnihotri bundled the ball over the line for 3-0.

At the start of the second period Crawley Down Gatwick seemed to get a new lease of life and went on the attack, with Peacehaven defending well. Things started to get heated and a flurry of yellow cards followed, even one of the Crawley Down Gatwick's coaching staff was booked.

Three minutes into stoppage time Luca Intelligenza pulled one back for the visitors.

After the final whistle things again got heated and Crawley Down Gatwick's Connor Hayden-Pickering was shown a red card.

Peacehaven are up to eigith in the SCFL premier and go to AFC Varndeanians on Saturday. CDG are 12th and visit Little Common.

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

Photo: Paul Trunfull

