Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Selsey miss out as the ball hits the bar in search for an equaliser against Godalming Town

13 pictures as Selsey FC take on Godalming

Godalming were the latest visitors to Selsey’s High Street Ground – and went home having ended the Blues’ long league unbeaten run.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

A Shane Brazil wasn’t enough to stop the Blues’ unbeaten run ending at the hands of Godalming. Selsey took the lead with a penalty but couldn't capitalise on the lead and conceded from a corner just before half-time.

Boss Daren Pearce said: “The half was a good spectacle for the supporters but we felt we were too open at times and gave our visitors the time and space to cause us some anxious moments – but good goalkeeping and defending kept them at bay until they equalised. In the second half we came out and had a great chance at 1-1 but we didn't take it and then were reduced to 10 men which gave us an uphill task. The visitors were awarded a penalty and converted it. We couldn't get an equaliser. We know we need to be better than we were Saturday but the lads have done well so far and we have been on a good run.”

Selsey travel to Mile Oak on Saturday.

1. Mascots line up before the Selsey v Godalming Town kick off

Mascots line up before the Selsey v Godalming Town kick off

Photo: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

2. Selsey's penalty to go 1-0 up, but Godalming Town hit back to win 2-1

Selsey's penalty to go 1-0 up, but Godalming Town hit back to win 2-1

Photo: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

3. Selsey miss out as the ball hits the bar in search for an equaliser against Godalming Town

Selsey miss out as the ball hits the bar in search for an equaliser against Godalming Town

Photo: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales

4. Goalkeeper Syd Davies in action for Selsey making a save

Goalkeeper Syd Davies in action for Selsey making a save

Photo: Chris Hatton

Photo Sales
SelseyBlues
Next Page
Page 1 of 4