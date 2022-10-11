13 pictures as Selsey FC take on Godalming

Boss Daren Pearce said: “The half was a good spectacle for the supporters but we felt we were too open at times and gave our visitors the time and space to cause us some anxious moments – but good goalkeeping and defending kept them at bay until they equalised. In the second half we came out and had a great chance at 1-1 but we didn't take it and then were reduced to 10 men which gave us an uphill task. The visitors were awarded a penalty and converted it. We couldn't get an equaliser. We know we need to be better than we were Saturday but the lads have done well so far and we have been on a good run.”