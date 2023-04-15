13 pictures as Three Bridges win match – and award for support of veterans
It was a double win for Three Bridges FC – as they beat Sussex rivals Littlehampton to pretty much seal their survival in the Isthmian south east division and were presented with an award in recognition of their support of veterans.
Camron Lawson scored the opener three minutes into the second half and Kieron Pamment wrapped it up with the second late on as Jamie Crellin’s team went 13th – and it would now take a freak set of results on next Saturday’s final day to leave them in the relegation play-offs, which looks likely to be the fate of Haywards Heath, and may also involve Burgess Hill.
On a happy day at Bridges, the club received an award at half-time in recognition for their support to the veterans of Crawley and Horsham.
On a happy day at Bridges, the club received an award at half-time in recognition for their support to the veterans of Crawley and Horsham. See pictures from the match – and the award presentation – by Eva Gilbert.