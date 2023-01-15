14 pictures as Haywards Heath win an Isthmian south east thriller at Lancing
Haywards Heath Town gave themselves a little breathing space in the Isthmian south east division as they came from behind to win 3-2 at Lancing.
Modou Jammeh put Dean Cox’s Lancers ahead but goals from Alex Laing before the break and Tom Collins (pen) and Mo Diallo after the interval put the Blues in charge. Reece Hallard got one back for Lancing to set up a tense finish but Heath – bossed by former Lancing trio Alex Walsh, Dale Hurley and Matt Evans – held on.
Heath are now 11th on 26 points, Lancing 17th with 22. Heath are in action again on Tuesday at home to Faversham; Lancing entertain Sevenoaks next Saturday.
See pictures ffrom Heath’s win by Ray Turner on this page and those linked.