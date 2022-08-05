Action and goal celebrations from Pagham's Wessex League win over US Portsmouth at Nyetimber Lane | Pictures: Roger Smith

14 pictures as Pagham make their Wessex League bow v US Portsmouth

A new era has begun at Nyetimber Lane - with Pagham FC under a different manager and now playing in a different league.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 5th August 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 2:51 pm

And it got off to a great start when their first Wessex League premier division game ended in a 4-2 win at home to United Services Portsmouth under the Nyetimber lights. Here is what new boss Del Chester made of the game and on this page and the ones linked you can see pictures from the match by Roger Smith. Get all the local football in the Bognor Observer - out every Thursday.

1.

Action and goal celebrations from Pagham's Wessex League win over US Portsmouth at Nyetimber Lane | Pictures: Roger Smith

Photo Sales

2.

Action and goal celebrations from Pagham's Wessex League win over US Portsmouth at Nyetimber Lane | Pictures: Roger Smith

Photo Sales

3.

Action and goal celebrations from Pagham's Wessex League win over US Portsmouth at Nyetimber Lane | Pictures: Roger Smith

Photo Sales

4.

Action and goal celebrations from Pagham's Wessex League win over US Portsmouth at Nyetimber Lane | Pictures: Roger Smith

Photo Sales
PortsmouthRoger Smith
Next Page
Page 1 of 4