15 photos as Chichester City and Cray Valley PM share spoils

After Marcel Barrington gave CVPM an 11th minute lead, Charlie Bennett levelled for City three minutes before the break

Sonny Black restored the lead in first half injury time but.Joe Moore rescued a point for City with an equaliser five minutes from time.

That’s eight wins and three draws in their past 11 league games for Chi, who remain seventh, while Cray Valley are fourth.

See Neil Holmes' pictures from the Oaklands Park clash on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you're on the Observer app.

