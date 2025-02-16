15 photos as Chichester City and Cray Valley PM share spoils

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
Chichester City twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Cray Valley PM in a top-seven Isthmian premier division clash – and protect their long unbeaten run.

After Marcel Barrington gave CVPM an 11th minute lead, Charlie Bennett levelled for City three minutes before the break

Sonny Black restored the lead in first half injury time but.Joe Moore rescued a point for City with an equaliser five minutes from time.

That’s eight wins and three draws in their past 11 league games for Chi, who remain seventh, while Cray Valley are fourth.

See Neil Holmes’ pictures from the Oaklands Park clash on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the local football action in the Chichester Observer every Thursday.

Chichester City v Cray Valley PM, Isthmian premier division

1. Chichester City v Cray Valley PM pictures by Neil Holmes (15).JPG

Chichester City v Cray Valley PM, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

2. Chichester City v Cray Valley PM pictures by Neil Holmes (1).JPG

Chichester City v Cray Valley PM, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

3. Chichester City v Cray Valley PM pictures by Neil Holmes (13).JPG

Chichester City v Cray Valley PM, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

4. Chichester City v Cray Valley PM pictures by Neil Holmes (14).JPG

Chichester City v Cray Valley PM, Isthmian premier division Photo: Neil Holmes

Related topics:Chichester City
