15 photos from Newhaven's win at Pagham in the SCFL premier

Jared Rance gave the Lions the lead seven minutes before half-time but a double by Alfie Rogers, one either side of the interval, earned the Dockers the win.
Newhaven are up to ninth, Pagham sit 13th.
See pictures by Chris Hatton on this page and those linked
Newhaven players celebrate with Alfie Rogers (second left) after coming from behind to grab the winner in a 2-1 victory at Pagham.
Action from Pagham v Newhaven
Action from Pagham v Newhaven
Newhaven equalise against Pagham with an Alfie Rogers freekick