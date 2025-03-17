Action from Pagham v Newhaven, Newhaven equalise against Pagham with an Alfie Rogers freekick. : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
15 photos from Newhaven's win at Pagham in the SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 17th Mar 2025, 08:23 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST
Newhaven came from a goal down to win at Pagham in the SCFL premier division.

Jared Rance gave the Lions the lead seven minutes before half-time but a double by Alfie Rogers, one either side of the interval, earned the Dockers the win.

Newhaven are up to ninth, Pagham sit 13th.

Newhaven players celebrate with Alfie Rogers (second left) after coming from behind to grab the winner in a 2-1 victory at Pagham. : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division

1. Pagham v Newhaven - photos by Chris Hatton

Newhaven players celebrate with Alfie Rogers (second left) after coming from behind to grab the winner in a 2-1 victory at Pagham. : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY : Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division

2. Pagham v Newhaven - photos by Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY : Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division

3. Pagham v Newhaven - photos by Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY : Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven, Newhaven equalise against Pagham with an Alfie Rogers freekick : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division

4. Pagham v Newhaven - photos by Chris Hatton

Action from Pagham v Newhaven, Newhaven equalise against Pagham with an Alfie Rogers freekick : Pagham v Newhaven, SCFL premier division Photo: CHRIS HATTON PHOTOGRAPHY : Chris Hatton

