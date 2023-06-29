NationalWorldTV
15 photos from Sussex's walking football finals day at Worthing FC

On a hot, sunny day at Worthing Football Club, the Southern Combination Walking Football League held their first Finals Day.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST

The event concluding their inaugural – and successful – season of walking football. AFC Varndeanians, Hastings United, Old Bexhillians and Worthing White Seniors competed for the League Cup.

Following two competitive semi-finals, a close and keenly contested final pitted AFC Varndeanians against Worthing Whites. They could not be separated and, thanks to some outstanding saves by both 'keepers, extra time could not provide a goal either.

AFC Varndeanians won 4-3 on penalties and joyously lifted the trophy. All the teams were well supported and organisers thanked Worthing FC for providing excellent facilities.

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC

Walking football finals day at Worthing FC (21).jpg

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC Photo: Contributed

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC

Walking football finals day at Worthing FC (25).jpg

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC Photo: Contributed

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC

Walking football finals day at Worthing FC (12).jpg

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC Photo: Contributed

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC

Walking football finals day at Worthing FC (26).jpg

Sussex walking football finals day at Worthing FC Photo: Contributed

