15 photos from Sussex's walking football finals day at Worthing FC
The event concluding their inaugural – and successful – season of walking football. AFC Varndeanians, Hastings United, Old Bexhillians and Worthing White Seniors competed for the League Cup.
Following two competitive semi-finals, a close and keenly contested final pitted AFC Varndeanians against Worthing Whites. They could not be separated and, thanks to some outstanding saves by both 'keepers, extra time could not provide a goal either.
AFC Varndeanians won 4-3 on penalties and joyously lifted the trophy. All the teams were well supported and organisers thanked Worthing FC for providing excellent facilities.