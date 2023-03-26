15 pictures of Crawley Town's record home attendance as they beat Rochdale
Crawley Town welcomed a record home crowd of 4,351 in their 2-0 win over Rochdale.
It was the second of their [email protected]£2 scheme following the game against Harrogate two weeks ago. The total attendance was 4,717 with 366 coming from Rochdale.
And that big crowd was rewarded with a 2-0 win which saw the Reds go four points clear of the bottom two with a game in hand.
Photographer Steve Robards was at the game to catch some of that record crowd.
See also…
Crawley Town player ratings: Four players score 8/10 as Reds pick up vital three points against Rochdale in front of record home crowd