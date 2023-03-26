Edit Account-Sign Out
15 pictures of Crawley Town's record home attendance as they beat Rochdale

Crawley Town welcomed a record home crowd of 4,351 in their 2-0 win over Rochdale.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:56 BST

It was the second of their [email protected]£2 scheme following the game against Harrogate two weeks ago. The total attendance was 4,717 with 366 coming from Rochdale.

And that big crowd was rewarded with a 2-0 win which saw the Reds go four points clear of the bottom two with a game in hand.

Photographer Steve Robards was at the game to catch some of that record crowd.

