16 photos from Bognor Regis Town’s friendly visit to Horndean

Robbie Blake’s men have beaten Littlehampton, Moneyfield and Pagham in their warm-ups so far but this was their second loss, a week after a commendable effort in a 2-0 defeat to Pompey.
Check out pictures by Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.
Next up for Blake’s side is a home game against Worthing at the Nye Camp on August 11, 2pm kick-off.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.