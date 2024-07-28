Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly July 2024Horndean v Rocks pre-season friendly July 2024
16 photos from Bognor Regis Town’s friendly visit to Horndean

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Jul 2024, 18:02 BST
Bognor Regis Town lost 1-0 at Horndean' in their latest pre-season friendly.

Robbie Blake’s men have beaten Littlehampton, Moneyfield and Pagham in their warm-ups so far but this was their second loss, a week after a commendable effort in a 2-0 defeat to Pompey.

Check out pictures by Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.

Next up for Blake’s side is a home game against Worthing at the Nye Camp on August 11, 2pm kick-off.

