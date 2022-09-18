Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian south east division

16 pictures as Haywards Heath beat Littlehampton for first win

Haywards Heath Town claimed their first Isthmian League win of the season at the fifth attempt as two late goals clinched a 2-0 victory at home to Littlehampton Town.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:12 pm

Dean Gunner and Alex Laing were on target to lift Martin Dynan’s team to 14th in the table – while Mitch Hand’s Golds fall to eighth. Both teams are in Sussex derby action on Tuesday night – when Littlehampton host Chichester and Heath visit neighbours Burgess Hill. See Ray Turner’s pictures from Town v Town on this page and the ones linked.

1. Haywards Heath v Littlehampton pics by Ray Turner (4).jpg

Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Ray Turner

2. 17092022 Heath v Littlehampton (71).jpg

Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Ray Turner

3. 17092022 Heath v Littlehampton (37).jpg

Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Ray Turner

4. Haywards Heath v Littlehampton pics by Ray Turner (1).jpg

Action from Haywards Heath Town's win over Littlehampton Town in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Ray Turner

Haywards HeathHaywards Heath TownChichester
