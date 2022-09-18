16 pictures as Haywards Heath beat Littlehampton for first win
Haywards Heath Town claimed their first Isthmian League win of the season at the fifth attempt as two late goals clinched a 2-0 victory at home to Littlehampton Town.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 2:12 pm
Dean Gunner and Alex Laing were on target to lift Martin Dynan’s team to 14th in the table – while Mitch Hand’s Golds fall to eighth. Both teams are in Sussex derby action on Tuesday night – when Littlehampton host Chichester and Heath visit neighbours Burgess Hill. See Ray Turner’s pictures from Town v Town on this page and the ones linked.
