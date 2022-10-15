17 pictures as ten-man Bognor edge Isthmian win over Herne Bay

Crane put the Rocks ahead midway through the second half but Kieron Campbell levelled three minutes later and Crane was ordered off at the end of the first half. Bognor regained the lead soon after the break through top scorer Nathan Odokonyero and held on for the win, which lifted them up to eighth in the Isthmian premier table ahead of a midweek home date with Bowers and Pitsea. See pictures by Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked and get the Bognor Observer on Thursday for all the latest from the Nye Camp.