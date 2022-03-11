17-year-old in line for Bognor Regis Town home debut

Howick, aged just 17, played the entire 90 minutes as Bognor earned a point on the road at Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday night -- and he hardly put a foot wrong.

He showed great strength, both physically and mentally, as well as a great deal of determination and desire that belied his tender years. Organised and vocal, he also contributed to the character of the team and played his part in Bognor not conceding in the stalemate.

Danny Howick in action at Corinthian-Casuals / Picture: Trevor Staff

And with the Rocks beset with selection issues through injuries to key players, there is every chance Howick, who has been the stand-out player for the U18s this term, will get a start.

The visitors could only name two substitutes -- only one outfield player -- for the match against Casuals midweek. Former Pompey wide man Harrison Brook came on in the final few minutes while the only other player available on the night was young reserve keeper Jack Wyatt.

James Crane faces a long spell on the side lines while Calvin Davies would appear to be out again after picking up a knock in the defeat in the loss to Bowers & Pitsea last Saturday. Rocks have recently released Jordy Mongoy, Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and Ashton Leigh, while Bromley attacker Finlay Lovatt was allowed to leave after a loan period and moved to league rivals Merstham.