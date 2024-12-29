Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancing suffered the worst result of Sam Morgan’s tenure as play-off chasing Deal struck five goals in 18 first half minutes of madness.

Having started 2024 pushing for the most unlikely of promotions, Lancers end a rollercoaster year in the bottom four, but still well within reach of the chasing pack with half the season still to play.

Perhaps the most notable observation from this match was that, early on at least, it was far from the one-sided drubbing the final scoreline suggested.

Lancing started brightly and went close twice through Harry Heath, looking to add to his six goals in two games. Blake Loyza almost turned home Heath’s cross and Lembikisa tried his luck from long distance, only to see his well struck effort tipped wide by Hoops keeper Adam Molloy.

At the other end, James Dillon, now firmly established as Lancing’s No1, was called into action for the first time. He came to Lancing’s aid twice in quick succession as he denied Tom Chapman with his legs and then kept out Ash Miller’s curler from distance.

Deal, having built up a head of steam, took the lead in the 26th minute. Alex Green found Chapman and he in turn picked out Archie Hatcher to volley back across goal and in.

Lancing’s inexplicable high line was exploited again five minutes further on. It was a virtual carbon copy of the first, this time finished off by Miller with a header from close range.

Lancers shape and composure had melted away and they proved the architects of their own downfall once more as a third goal in 12 minutes put the game beyond reach. The 256 spectators were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief at the rapid and brutal nature of the home side’s capitulation. It was a simple back-to-front passing move that once more did maximum damage as Ife Oni was left with the simple task of sliding in beyond Dillon for 3-0.

Morgan’s men failed to find a way to stop the blows coming. Deal looked capable of scoring with every attack and cut a sky blue swathe through Lancing’s high line.

Chapman found himself with the freedom of the penalty area once more in the 40th minute. He obliged at the culmination of a sweeping move and then turned provider for Wes Hennessey to knock in the fifth shortly before the interval.

Shellacked and shell-shocked, Lancers had conceded five goals in a little under 20 minutes with the game over as a contest by half-time. Such a downward spiral has rarely been seen, even in the dark days of their early season struggles.

Lancing plugged away valiantly after the interval intent on damage limitation as Steve King’s Deal took their foot off the gas. Molloy kept out Leon Moore’s strike from distance before Harrison and Noel both could have scored had their final product found a touch more accuracy.

George Taggart fired wide and Molloy did well to deny Blake but Lancing were unable to muster even a consolation.

Lancing: James Dillon; Harrison Parker, Jack Meeres, Harry Docherty (c), Charlie Gibson; Leon Moore, George Taggart; Harry Heath, Joe Hasler, Noel Fisher; Blake Loyza. Substitutes: Louis Pittock (for Docherty 77), Lewis Lembikisa, Callum Erskine, Ta’shae Andall-Gibbons, Alex Laing.

WORTHING UTD

A decent Christmas period for the Mavericks brought them four points from six on offer. Indeed it was only a late equaliser from a much-improved Montpelier Villa on Boxing Day that prevented the full six.

Saturday saw a cracking derby at Lyons Way with the Mavericks overcoming Arundel 1-0, courtesy of a Danny Kingston penalty midway through the second half after great work by skipper Luis Sa Castro in front of a fantastic crowd of 269.

Next up, United visit Banstead Athletic (at Chessington and Hook’s ground) on Saturday.