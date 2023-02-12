18 photos from Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead in the Isthmian south east division

Ten-man Littlehampton Town battled to a point against East Grinstead Town at The Sportsfield.
Scott Kirkwood was sent off just before the half hour for fouling the last man in a Wasps attack – and they then went ahead from Sam Williams’ penalty. But Marshall Ball fired a close-range equaliser before the break – and the ten men gallantly held on for a point in the second half.
It leaves Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side 10th in the Isthmian south – in which EG are 13th. Littlehampton visit Chichester City on Tuesday night while EG host Three Bridges.
See on this page and the ones linked pictures by Stephen Goodger from the Golds-EG game.
1. Littlehampton Town v East Grinstead pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-1 draw with East Grinstead Town in the Isthmian south east division at The Sportsfield
Photo: Stephen Goodger
