Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 win at home to Cray Valley PM in the Isthmian south east division

18 pictures from Littlehampton Town's dramatic victory over Cray Valley PM

Drama is never very far away where Littlehampton Town are concerned. And a week after letting in seven at Sheppey, Golds got back to winning ways in a game that looked for all the world like it would finish goalless.