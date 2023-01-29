18 pictures from Littlehampton Town's dramatic victory over Cray Valley PM
Drama is never very far away where Littlehampton Town are concerned. And a week after letting in seven at Sheppey, Golds got back to winning ways in a game that looked for all the world like it would finish goalless.
Just a minute or so of the 90 remained against Cray Valley PM at The Sportsfield when Josh Short pounced to break the deadlock – and earned Golds all three points.
Cray Valley had been trying to hold out with ten men after the sending-off of Julien Anau with 14 minutes left.
The win leaves Littlehampton eighth in the table, just two points off the play-off places.
See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from The Sportsfield – including the goal that won it – on this page and the ones linked.