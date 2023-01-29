Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Littlehampton Town's 1-0 win at home to Cray Valley PM in the Isthmian south east division

18 pictures from Littlehampton Town's dramatic victory over Cray Valley PM

Drama is never very far away where Littlehampton Town are concerned. And a week after letting in seven at Sheppey, Golds got back to winning ways in a game that looked for all the world like it would finish goalless.

By Steve Bone
3 minutes ago

Just a minute or so of the 90 remained against Cray Valley PM at The Sportsfield when Josh Short pounced to break the deadlock – and earned Golds all three points.

Cray Valley had been trying to hold out with ten men after the sending-off of Julien Anau with 14 minutes left.

The win leaves Littlehampton eighth in the table, just two points off the play-off places.

See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from The Sportsfield – including the goal that won it – on this page and the ones linked.

1. Littlehampton Town v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

2. Littlehampton Town v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (13).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

3. Littlehampton Town v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (12).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

4. Littlehampton Town v Cray Valley PM pictures by Stephen Goodger (11).jpeg

Photo: Stephen Goodger

