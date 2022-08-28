18 pictures from Worthing's superb late win at Dartford
Joel Colbran was the late goal hero as Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing made it three away National South wins from three to stay in the league’s top three.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:32 pm
The Darts led at the break through Tom Bonner’s early goal but Callum Kealy levelled early in the second half and Colbran got the winner in the dying stages. It leaves the Rebels four points off the top with a home game against Eastbourne Borough to come on Monday afternoon. See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the win at Dartford on this page and the ones linked
Page 1 of 5