19 great retro pictures of Crawley Town's players and fans celebrating FA Cup shocks and promotion to the Football League between 2010 and 2013
Our latest Crawley Town retro gallery takes us back to a golden time for the club at the start of the 2010’s.
We’ve got great celebration pictures of the amazing FA Cup run in 2010/11 which took the Reds all the way to the fifth round and defeat at Old Trafford.
And who can forget that season which secured promotion to the Football League, achieved after victory at Tamworth.
That, and plenty more, in this gallery.
You can send your retro pics to [email protected]
Get more Town news, here.
Page 1 of 5