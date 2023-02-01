Our latest Crawley Town retro gallery takes us back to a golden time for the club at the start of the 2010’s.

We’ve got great celebration pictures of the amazing FA Cup run in 2010/11 which took the Reds all the way to the fifth round and defeat at Old Trafford.

And who can forget that season which secured promotion to the Football League, achieved after victory at Tamworth.

That, and plenty more, in this gallery.

Promotion to the Football League Steve Evans punches the air at the final whistle after a win over Tamworth that secured promotion to the Football League at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

Promotion is won Sergio Torres and Matt Tubbs of Crawley Town celebrate with team mates at the final whistle after a win that secures promotion during the Blue Square Bet Premier League match between Tamworth and Crawley Town at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

Promotion - 2010/11 Dannie Bulman(L) and Kyle McFadzean of celebrate promotion in the 2010/11 season.

FA Cup fourth round 2011 Sergio Torres (l) and Glenn Wilson (r) celebrate Crawley's 1-0 victory against Torquay United.