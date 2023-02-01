Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town fans pose outside the ground prior to the FA Cup third round match against Reading on January 5, 2013.

19 great retro pictures of Crawley Town's players and fans celebrating FA Cup shocks and promotion to the Football League between 2010 and 2013

Our latest Crawley Town retro gallery takes us back to a golden time for the club at the start of the 2010’s.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

We’ve got great celebration pictures of the amazing FA Cup run in 2010/11 which took the Reds all the way to the fifth round and defeat at Old Trafford.

And who can forget that season which secured promotion to the Football League, achieved after victory at Tamworth.

That, and plenty more, in this gallery.

You can send your retro pics to [email protected]

Get more Town news, here.

1. Promotion to the Football League

Steve Evans punches the air at the final whistle after a win over Tamworth that secured promotion to the Football League at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

2. Promotion is won

Sergio Torres and Matt Tubbs of Crawley Town celebrate with team mates at the final whistle after a win that secures promotion during the Blue Square Bet Premier League match between Tamworth and Crawley Town at The Lamb Ground on April 9, 2011.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

3. Promotion - 2010/11

Dannie Bulman(L) and Kyle McFadzean of celebrate promotion in the 2010/11 season.

Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales

4. FA Cup fourth round 2011

Sergio Torres (l) and Glenn Wilson (r) celebrate Crawley's 1-0 victory against Torquay United.

Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Football LeagueOld Trafford