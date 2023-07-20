19 pictures as Pagham FC take on Chichester City FC at Nyetimber Lane

Near neighbours Pagham and Chichester City met in a pre-season friendly at Nyetimber Lane that ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Lions, who lost 2-1 at home to Littlehampton last weekend, were pleased to battle to the draw with their near neighbours on Tuesday night. Chichester, gearing up for their fifth season in the Isthmian south east division, took a strong squad including several ex-Pagham stalwarts, but the Lions coped well with the challenge.

They even took a surprise lead in the fifth minute in the first attack by either side. A long cross from the left wing was superbly controlled by Jamie Carroll and smashed home from just inside the box. Chi’s response was almost immediate – they equalised just four minutes later through a towering far post header from a corner.

Chances were few and far between until Chi were given a free-kick on the edge of the box, but the kick ended up in the car park. Lions’ keeper Conor Kelly was called into action two minutes later with a superb save to thwart a two-on-one attack. The second half started with Chichester pressure, and they missed an excellent chance in the 48th minute. For Pagham, Carroll fired a 58th-minute free-kick straight at the wall and was then unlucky to see a follow-up shot saved.

Chi missed their best chance when two forwards broke through the home defence but fluffed their lines. Chi City continue their build-up with a visit to Brockenhurst on Saturday.

1 . Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718 Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718:Pagham v Chichrster City in pre-season Photo: Neil Holmes

2 . Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718 Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718:Pagham v Chichrster City in pre-season Photo: Neil Holmes

3 . Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718 Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718:Pagham v Chichrster City in pre-season Photo: Neil Holmes

4 . Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718 Pagham FC vs Chichester City FC [Pre-season friendly] 20230718:Pagham v Chichrster City in pre-season Photo: Neil Holmes

Next Page Page 1 of 5