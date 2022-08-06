19 pictures as Worthing score five minutes into first game in National League

New striker Jake Robinson scored just five minutes into his competitive debut to give Adam Hinshelwood's team a glorious start, but Dover hit back and levelled on 37 minutes through Lee Martin. Nevertheless there were plenty of promising signs for Worthing and their fans will surely have gone home having enjoyed their first taste of seeing the Rebels play at this level. Check out Marcus Hoare's pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked & get the latest from the Worthing camp in the Worthing Herald every Thursday.