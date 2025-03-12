19 pictures of Newhaven's dominant win against Shoreham

Two goals from Lee Robinson and one each from Henry Watson, Oluwagbemiga Abudiore and Charlie Connell secured the win.
Aidan Eckworth-Jones got Shoreham’s consolation in injury time. Newhaven are currently ninth in the table, while Shoreham are 17th.
The Dockers travel to Pagham on Saturday and Shoreham host Haywards Heath.
Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1
Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull
