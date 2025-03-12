Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the actionplaceholder image
Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action

19 pictures of Newhaven's dominant win against Shoreham

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 07:24 BST
Newhaven enjoyed a comfortable 5-1 win over Shoreham at Fort Road in the SCFL Premier Division on Saturday.

Two goals from Lee Robinson and one each from Henry Watson, Oluwagbemiga Abudiore and Charlie Connell secured the win.

Aidan Eckworth-Jones got Shoreham’s consolation in injury time. Newhaven are currently ninth in the table, while Shoreham are 17th.

The Dockers travel to Pagham on Saturday and Shoreham host Haywards Heath.

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action

1. Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 : Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action

2. Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 : Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action

3. Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 : Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action

4. Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 : Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1

Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ShorehamNewhavenPremier DivisionSCFL
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice