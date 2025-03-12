19 pictures of Newhaven's dominant win against Shoreham

Two goals from Lee Robinson and one each from Henry Watson, Oluwagbemiga Abudiore and Charlie Connell secured the win.

Aidan Eckworth-Jones got Shoreham’s consolation in injury time. Newhaven are currently ninth in the table, while Shoreham are 17th.

The Dockers travel to Pagham on Saturday and Shoreham host Haywards Heath.

1 . Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 : Newhaven 5, Shoreham 1 Newhaven enjoyed a 5-1 win over Shoreham in the SCFL Premier on Saturday. Photographer Paul Trunfull was there to catch the action Photo: Paul Trunfull

