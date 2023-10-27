BREAKING
20 brilliant pictures from Brighton's historic Europa League win against Ajax

Brighton recorded their first ever win in Europe last night with a victory against Ajax.
By Henry Bryant
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:25 BST

The Seagulls had a triumphant evening last night (Thursday, October 26), beating Ajax 2-0 at the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls controlled the game from the beginning to the very end.

Initial chances from Pedro and Milner were kept out before they got their goal in the 42nd minute. Mitoma’s power shot was parried by the Ajax goalkeeper Ramaj, but Pedro was quickest to react, slotting it home.

The second half saw Brighton and Hove Albion find another level of comfort on the pitch. They were able to find pockets of space with ease, picking apart the Ajax squad and passing it round with flair and precision.

Brighton doubled their lead thanks to Ansu Fati, who finished expertly with two touches from Simon Adingra’s perfect ball into him. That’s now the third goal for the 20-year-old, who is enjoying his loan spell at the club.

