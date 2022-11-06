Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Littlehampton Town v Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division

20 pictures from Littlehampton Town's five-goal clash with Sheppey in the Isthmian League

Littlehampton Town scored early and late when Sheppey visited The Sportsfield for an Isthmian south east division clash – but were undone by a hat-trick by the visitors’ Warren-Hughes Mfula.

By Steve Bone
2 days ago

Dion Jarvis and Devon Fender were on target for Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s side but it was not enough as the Kent side won 3-2. It leaves Golds 10th although they are still only two points off the play-off zone in a very open division. See Stephen Goodger’s pictures from the game on this page and the ones linked and read Mitch Hand’s reaction in the Littlehampton Gazette – out on Thursday.

1. Littlehampton Town v Sheppey pics by Stephen Goodger (18).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town v Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

2. Littlehampton Town v Sheppey pics by Stephen Goodger (10).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town v Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

3. Littlehampton Town v Sheppey pics by Stephen Goodger (4).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town v Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales

4. Littlehampton Town v Sheppey pics by Stephen Goodger (20).jpeg

Action from Littlehampton Town v Sheppey in the Isthmian south east division

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo Sales
Kent
Next Page
Page 1 of 5