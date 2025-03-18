Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premierplaceholder image
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premier

21 photos as Peacehaven and Telscombe beat Wick to keep up play-off push

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Mar 2025, 08:14 BST
Peacehaven and Teslcombe beat Wick 5-1 to maintain their push for a Southern Combination premier division play-off spot.

Cameron Wiltshire, Lewis Croal (2), Finley Agnihotri and Callum Edwards were on the scoresheet for The Tye after Aaron Tester had given the Dragons an early lead.

Peacehaven are eighth in the table but just five points behind fifth-placed Crawley Down Gatwick, who occupy the final play-off spot. Wick sit 12th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked.

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Wick, SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

