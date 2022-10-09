21 photos from Worthing FC's National League loss to Farnborough
All good things come to an end – and in their 11th game in National South, Adam Hinshelwood’s Worthing suffered their first league defeat.
By Steve Bone
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:00 pm
They led at the break courtesty of a Javan Splatt goal but the Hampshire visitors edged it in the second half thanks to goals by Selim Saied and, in the dying minutes, Jonathon Page. It means the Rebels slip to fifth in the table ahead of a trip to eighth-placed Braintree next Saturday. See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Farnborough clash on this page and those linked.
