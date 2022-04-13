21 pictures from Littlehampton Town's dramatic cup win at Chichester City

This was in the quarter-finals of the RUR Cup at Oaklands Park and puts Golds in their third semi-final of the season, with their FA Vase and Peter Bentley Cup campaigns still going well.

At Chi, Josh Clack and Ryan Davidson put City 2-0 up within 12 minutes but Lewis Jenkins got one back for Town and Tom Biggs levelled in the second half. Callum Overton restored Chi's lead in extra-time but Dion Jarvis's double in the 116th and 120th minutes put Littlehampton through. See Chris Hatton and Neil Holmes' pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked.