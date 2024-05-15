That rebuild is in hold right nor for Crawley with all eyes on a play-off final.

It will hopefully lead to the Reds needing to carry out a reshuffle to bring together a squad capable of performing in League One.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a matter of weeks.

Here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for Crawley. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

1 . Louie Sibley Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield Photo: Cameron Howard

2 . Herbie Kane Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . Josh Knight Current club: Peterborough UnitedPosition: Centre-back Photo: Michael Regan