Barnsley's Herbie Kane is one of a number of quality League One players nearing the end of their contracts.

21 quality League One players whose contracts are about to expire, including players from Derby County, Barnsley, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2024, 11:33 BST
The summer squad rebuilds are already underway . . . and every manager is searching for a hidden gem or a bargain deal.

That rebuild is in hold right nor for Crawley with all eyes on a play-off final.

It will hopefully lead to the Reds needing to carry out a reshuffle to bring together a squad capable of performing in League One.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a matter of weeks.

Here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for Crawley. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at Crawley? Have your say on our social media channels.

Follow all the build-up to the Reds at Wembley, here.

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield

1. Louie Sibley

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield Photo: Cameron Howard

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield

2. Herbie Kane

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield Photo: Alex Livesey

Current club: Peterborough UnitedPosition: Centre-back

3. Josh Knight

Current club: Peterborough UnitedPosition: Centre-back Photo: Michael Regan

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder

4. Callum Connolly

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

