22 great pictures of Crawley Town fans enjoying the Reds' friendly win at Three Bridges

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:48 BST
The new season – or at least pre-season – began on a sunny evening up the road at Three Bridges for Crawley Town and their fans.

Scott Lindsey’s team ran out 5-0 winners at the home of their Isthmian League neighbours and there was a great turnout of home and away fans.

See pictures by Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media on this page and those linked – if you were there, you might spot yourself.

Meanwhile Lindsey’s troops move on to East Grinstead on Saturday for their next run-out.

