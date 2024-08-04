Arundel FC v Billingshurst FCArundel FC v Billingshurst FC
Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC

22 photos as Arundel FC and Billingshurst FC kick off new SCFL Division 1 season

By Steve Bone
Published 4th Aug 2024, 17:11 BST
Billingshurst took the opening day honours with a 2-1 win at Arundel on the first weekend of the SCFL Division 1 season.

Tom Edwards’ double won it for Billingshurst, with Harry Russell on target for the Mullets.

Forest Row are the early leaders in the division after starting with a 6-0 win at home to Banstead.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Arundel-Billingshurst on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex County Times, all out on Thursday.

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC

1. Arundel v Billingshurst in the SCFL Division 1 pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC

2. Arundel v Billingshurst in the SCFL Division 1 pictures by Stephen Goodger (25).jpeg

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC

3. Arundel v Billingshurst in the SCFL Division 1 pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC

4. Arundel v Billingshurst in the SCFL Division 1 pictures by Stephen Goodger (31).jpeg

Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC Photo: Stephen Goodger

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Division 1SCFLArundel
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice