22 photos as Arundel FC and Billingshurst FC kick off new SCFL Division 1 season

Tom Edwards’ double won it for Billingshurst, with Harry Russell on target for the Mullets.
Forest Row are the early leaders in the division after starting with a 6-0 win at home to Banstead.
See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Arundel-Billingshurst on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex County Times, all out on Thursday.
1. Arundel v Billingshurst in the SCFL Division 1 pictures by Stephen Goodger (24).jpeg
Arundel FC v Billingshurst FC Photo: Stephen Goodger
