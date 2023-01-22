22 photos as Dean Cox's Lancing FC beat Sevenoaks 3-1 in the Isthmian League

Lancing got back to winning ways as Sevenoaks were defeated 3-1 at Culver Road in the Isthmian League south east division.
Tyrone Madhani levelled straight after the break after the Ken side had led 1-0 for mich of the first half, then MoM Marcel Powell and Modou Jammeh struck to earn three points which move Dean Cox’s team up to 12th place.
The Lancers visit the side right behind them in the table, Burgess Hill, next Saturday.
Check out Stephen Goodger’s match pictures on this page and the ones linked.
