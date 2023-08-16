BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League SouthAction from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South
Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South

22 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to face Aveley

A first defeat of the Simon Leslie and Mark Beard was the result of Eastbourne Borough’s visit to play Aveley in the National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST

Goals either side of half-time by John Benton and Matt Rush left Beard’s men pointless from a road trip that came just 48 hours after they’s picked up a point at Farnborough. See Lydia and Nick Redman’s Aveley-Borough pictures on this page and the ones linked and see their gallery from the Farnborough game here. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out Friday.

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South

1. Lydia and Nick Redman's photos from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough (18).jpg

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South

2. Lydia and Nick Redman's photos from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough (20).jpg

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South

3. Lydia and Nick Redman's photos from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough (16).jpg

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South

4. Lydia and Nick Redman's photos from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough (19).jpg

Action from Aveley v Eastbourne Borough in the National League South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughNational League South