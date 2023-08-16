22 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National League South visit to face Aveley
A first defeat of the Simon Leslie and Mark Beard was the result of Eastbourne Borough’s visit to play Aveley in the National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:10 BST
Goals either side of half-time by John Benton and Matt Rush left Beard’s men pointless from a road trip that came just 48 hours after they’s picked up a point at Farnborough. See Lydia and Nick Redman’s Aveley-Borough pictures on this page and the ones linked and see their gallery from the Farnborough game here. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald, out Friday.
