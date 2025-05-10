23 photos as Hassocks FC complete double by beating Crowborough to lift Peter Bentley Cup

The Crows – who themselves were celebrating promotion from the SCFL to step four last weekend when they won the play-off final – took an early lead in the league cup showpiece through Rushaar Samuel-Smikle.

But the Robins were soon on level terms through a nice Morgan Vale finish and that was how it stayed until the break.

Will Berry put Hassocks into the lead when he tucked home a corner just after the hour and then Alex Fair produced one of his long-range specials to wrap it up 11 minutes from time.

There were great scenes afterwards as the Robins got their hands on more silverware to end a remarkable season for the Beacon boys.

See pictures by Phil Westlake on this page and those linked and don’t miss coverage of the double-completing triumph in the Mid Sussex Times in the week, including the views of proud Robins chairman Pat Harding.

1 . PW SPORTING PHOTOGRAHPY Hassocks FC win the 2024-25 Peter Bentley Cup Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

2 . PW SPORTING PHOTOGRAHPY Hassocks FC win the 2024-25 Peter Bentley Cup Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

3 . PW SPORTING PHOTOGRAHPY Hassocks FC win the 2024-25 Peter Bentley Cup Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake

4 . PW SPORTING PHOTOGRAHPY Hassocks FC win the 2024-25 Peter Bentley Cup Photo: PHIL WESTLAKE : Phil Westlake