Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division

23 photos as SCFL premier leaders Hassocks beat Peacehaven and Telscombe

By Steve Bone
Published 10th Feb 2025, 08:01 BST
Hassocks are SEVENTEEN points clear in the SCFL premier division after another win on the road – this one a 3-1 success at Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Charlie Pitcher’s first-half double put them on their way and after sub Max Mesquita got one back for The Tye early in the second half, Jamie Wilkes restored the two-goal advantage – which the Robins held until the end.

See pictures from the match by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked and get all the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express later in the week.

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division

1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (10).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division

2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (17).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division

3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (38).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division

4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks pictures by Paul Trunfull (34).jpg

Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HassocksSCFLPeacehavenTelscombe
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice