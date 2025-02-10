23 photos as SCFL premier leaders Hassocks beat Peacehaven and Telscombe

Charlie Pitcher’s first-half double put them on their way and after sub Max Mesquita got one back for The Tye early in the second half, Jamie Wilkes restored the two-goal advantage – which the Robins held until the end.
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull
Peacehaven and Telscombe v Hassocks, SCFL premier division Photo: Paul Trunfull