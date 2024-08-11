23 photos from Littlehampton Town's Isthmian season opener v Herne Bay

New striker Rob O’Toole put them ahead after eight minutes but Mo Kamara, Jack Parter and Michael Salako replied to give the Kent side a 3-1 lead at the break.

Jordan Layton made it 3-2 on the hour but that was the way it stayed.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

