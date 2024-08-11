Littlehampton Town v Herne BayLittlehampton Town v Herne Bay
23 photos from Littlehampton Town's Isthmian season opener v Herne Bay

By Steve Bone
Published 11th Aug 2024, 18:27 GMT
Littlehampton Town started their third season in the Isthmian south east division with a 3-2 defeat at home to Herne Bay at a sunny Sportsfield.

New striker Rob O’Toole put them ahead after eight minutes but Mo Kamara, Jack Parter and Michael Salako replied to give the Kent side a 3-1 lead at the break.

Jordan Layton made it 3-2 on the hour but that was the way it stayed.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked – and get the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette every Thursday.

