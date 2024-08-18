Newhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premierNewhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premier
23 pictures as Newhaven FC host Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

By Steve Bone
Published 18th Aug 2024, 19:25 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 20:05 BST
Honours were e.ven when Newhaven hosted Bexhill United at Fort Road

Tyler Capon put Bexhill ahead in the first half but a Callum Edwards double in the second half looked like it had put Newhaven on course for victory. But Ryan Light’s visitors salvaged a point in injury time when Jack Samways – who had only just come on – levelled.

The draw leaves the Dockers 11th in the table, the Pirates 15th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked. Get the local football action in the Sussex Express and Hastings and Bexhill Observers, out on Friday.

Newhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

Newhaven v Bexhill United in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

