23 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's dramatic win over Dulwich Hamlet
A late Shiloh Remy goal gave Eastbourne Borough a dramatic win at home to Dulwich Hamlet in National South.
By Steve Bone
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 7:49 pm
Mitch Dickenson gave Borough the lead before Hamlet levelled – then Remy nicked the three points in the 90th minute – a much-needed win for Danny Bloor’s men after three straight defeats, the last of which, at Hungerford last Saturday, was labelled ‘abysmal’ by the manager. Check out pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the match on this page and the ones linked.
