Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCAPeacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA
Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA

23 pictures from Peacehaven and Telscombe's win over Horsham YMCA

By Steve Bone
Published 7th Apr 2025, 07:59 BST
Three late goals earned Peacehaven and Telscombe a 3-1 home win over Horsham YMCA that kept them in with an outside chance of making the play-offs.

Drew Matthews, Callum Edwards and Lewis Beebee scored in the final 10 minutes to clinch the points after YMCA had scored first.

The Tye are now eighth and seven points off fifth place – so probably a little too far back to gatecrash the play-offs with four games left – while YMCA are 16th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Sussex Express and the West Sussex County Times in the week.

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA

1. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (24).jpg

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA

2. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (30).jpg

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA

3. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (28).jpg

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA Photo: Paul Trunfull

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA

4. Peacehaven and Telscombe v Horsham YMCA pictures by Paul Trunfull (14).jpg

Peacehaven and Telsocmbe v Horsham YMCA Photo: Paul Trunfull

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:TelscombePeacehaven
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice