23 pictures from Peacehaven and Telscombe's win over Horsham YMCA

Drew Matthews, Callum Edwards and Lewis Beebee scored in the final 10 minutes to clinch the points after YMCA had scored first.

The Tye are now eighth and seven points off fifth place – so probably a little too far back to gatecrash the play-offs with four games left – while YMCA are 16th.

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Sussex Express and the West Sussex County Times in the week.

