24 photos as errors cost Worthing dear in National League South visit to Maidstone
Worthing suffered their heaviest defeat of the season – going down 4-0 at Maidstone to slip to fifth in the table.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Sep 2023, 19:51 BST
The Stones scored two in each half to leave Worthing well beaten and boss Adam Hinshelwood telling his players they have to cut out the errors.
Get Hinshelwood’s reaction in the Herald and on this website during the week but for now see pictures by Mike Gunn on this page and the ones linked.
