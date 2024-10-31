24 photos as Little Common win at Newhaven for first SCFL win of season

Even the return of talisman Alfie Rogers couldn’t inspire the Dockers to a much-needed three-points – despite the fact they controlled much of the game. Rogers almost made a dream return just two minutes in when Lee Robinson found him in a dangerous area, but he could only shoot narrowly over.

This was to be the story of the game as Newhaven created plenty of opportunities without ever calling Little Common’s goalkeeper into action on too many occasions. At the other end, Common threatened rarely, although they did have the ball in the net after 20 minutes, only to be denied by the assistant’s flag, while Bailie Rogers produced a brilliant block on the stroke of half-time to keep the scores level at the break.

See pictures from the game by Paul Trunfull on this page and those linked and get plenty of local football in the Sussex Express and Bexhill Observer every Friday.

Newhaven started the second half with renewed vigour, laying siege to the Little Common goal. The introduction of Cal Edwards, back from injury, at the break added some much-needed craft to the Dockers’ attack and he went close with a rasping effort from just outside the area that drifted inches wide.

The opening goal remaining elusive, Newhaven began to increasingly throw men forward leaving them vulnerable at the back. Common should have exploited this vulnerability on the hour mark, when one of their players broke through one-on-one only to be denied by Josh James. Alfie Rogers and Tom Vickers were denied by good saves from the Common ‘keeper, before the visitors scored what would prove to be the winning goal.

With eight minutes left, a poor pass in Newhaven’s final third was easily cut out. With Newhaven exposed, Common broke through and Logan Copley put the ball into the net. Five minutes later Alfie Rogers thought he’d levelled, only to be bafflingly ruled offside despite the ball arriving at his feet via the head of a Little Common defender. Rogers was sin-binned for his protests and the visitors held on.

For Newhaven, influential midfielder Ryan Blunt and winger Edwards both got valuable minutes after returning from injury. The Dockers drew 2-2 at Roffey in midweek.

