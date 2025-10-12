24 photos as Pagham beat Bexhill United in the SCFL premier

Pagham v Bexhill United, SCFL premier divisionplaceholder image
By Steve Bone
Published 12th Oct 2025, 13:11 BST
Harry Giles came off the bench to nab Pagham’s winner against Bexhill United at Nyetimber Lane – a result that left Lemmy Ewen’s team third in the table.

It was the only goal of a watchable clash between two sides who have started the season well. The Pirates slipped to eighth after this third defeat of the campaign.

Before kick-off a minute’s applause was held in honour of coach Paul Atkinson.

See pictures from the match by Roger Smith on this page and the ones linked (or all on the single page if you’re on the Observer app). Get the local football action in the Bognor Observer and Bexhill Observer later in the week.

