24 photos from Shoreham's win at Wick in the SCFL premier

Luke O’Neil gave the Musselmen an early lead and Harley Damario made it two on the quarter-hour. Josh Irish swiftly pulled one back for the Dragons but there was no further scoring.

Shoreham's fifth league win of the season keeps them 17th but puts them in touching distance of a number of clubs above them, while Wick are 13th, now just four points ahead of the men from Middle Road.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football latest in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday morning as usual.

1 . Wick v Shoreham pictures by Stephen Goodger (47).jpeg Wick v Shoreham, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Wick v Shoreham pictures by Stephen Goodger (41).jpeg Wick v Shoreham, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Wick v Shoreham pictures by Stephen Goodger (46).jpeg Wick v Shoreham, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Wick v Shoreham pictures by Stephen Goodger (45).jpeg Wick v Shoreham, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger