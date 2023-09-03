24 photos from Worthing's National League South visit to Braintree
It was an afternoon to forget for Worthing as Braintree as they were beaten 4-0 and knocked off the top spot in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:27 BST
Goals by Joe Grimwood, Arron Blair (2) and Tom Blackwell put paid to Adam Hinshelwood’s hopes of a sixth league win in seven and saw them slip to third place. They have a quick chance to recover when they host Danny Bloor’s Welling on Tuesday.
See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald, every Thursday.
