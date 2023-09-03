BREAKING
Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South
Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South

24 photos from Worthing's National League South visit to Braintree

It was an afternoon to forget for Worthing as Braintree as they were beaten 4-0 and knocked off the top spot in National League South.
By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 11:27 BST

Goals by Joe Grimwood, Arron Blair (2) and Tom Blackwell put paid to Adam Hinshelwood’s hopes of a sixth league win in seven and saw them slip to third place. They have a quick chance to recover when they host Danny Bloor’s Welling on Tuesday.

See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on this page and the ones linked – and get the Worthing FC latest in the Herald, every Thursday.

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South

1. Braintree v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (9).jpg

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South

2. Braintree v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South

3. Braintree v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (26).jpg

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South

4. Braintree v Worthing pictures by Mike Gunn (10).jpg

Action from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South Photo: Mike Gunn

