24 photos from Worthing's visit to Braintree in National League South
Worthing slipped to a second straight National South defeat – and third loss in all competitions – when they went down 2-1 at Braintree.
By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago
Ollie Pearce put Adam Hinshelwood’s team ahead on 11 minutes but Matt Rush levelled seven minutes later. It looked like staying that way but for the second time in successive games Worthing conceded late to end pointless, Alfie Matthews converting an 87th minute penalty for the Essex hosts. See Mike Gunn’s pictures from the match on these pages and get the reaction in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday.
