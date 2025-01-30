24 photos plus full report from Crawley Down Gatwick's win at Newhaven

See pictures by Paul Trunfull on this page and the ones linked and get the local football action in the Sussex Express, out on Friday.

After a sluggish start, the Dockers fell behind in the eighth minute, when Sammy Clements found himself free inside the six-yard box to head the visitors into the lead. It had been coming.

Newhaven responded well to the setback, though. Bailie Rogers and Jake Robinson (twice) both had chances to equalise, while Jake looked to have been hauled down for a stonewall penalty that was subsequently waved away, before the eldest Robinson brother did haul the hosts level on 18 minutes.

Ryan Warwick won the ball in an advanced area and played Robinson through, with the striker making no mistake, powering his effort past the visiting keeper.

Ten minutes before the break, Crawley Down missed a great chance to regain the lead, when Jack Webb-Olley brilliantly saved a Clements penalty, after Ian Robinson had handled on the line.

The reprieve was only to be temporary, however. Just three minutes later a crossed Lewis Gould free-kick evaded everyone and somehow found its way through the crowded penalty area into the bottom corner.

Once again Newhaven’s response was good. Two minutes after the restart the Dockers were deservedly level. Ian Robinson did brilliantly down the left before standing up a cross to the far post where Dexter Lambert marked his first senior start with a goal, courtesy of a diving header.

With the game finely poised, Crawley Down restored their lead almost immediately. Sam Schaff tapping in from close-range after a quick counter.

With almost an hour played, Crawley Down grabbed a fourth. As with the second goal there was more than an element of luck to it as Gould’s shanked cross completely deceived Webb-Olley and somehow ended up in the back of the net.

With Newhaven pushing for a way back into the match, Crawley Down made the game safe 20-minutes from time. Another quick break culminated with Callum Kilkenny firing in at the near post.

Newhaven, though, had been creating decent opportunities throughout the game, and could easily have scored more themselves. Therefore, it was no surprise when they did grab a late consolation. Mufaro Huchu slid through Lambert, and the youngster made no mistake to grab his second of the game.

Ultimately, this was a disappointing result for the Dockers, but one that brought with it some positive signs from an attacking perspective, with Newhaven creating more chances from open play in this game than they had for quite a while.

The Dockers are back in league action on Saturday, when they travel to play-off chasing Crowborough.

