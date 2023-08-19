24 pictures as Eastbourne Borough host Bath City in National League South
Eastbourne Borough suffered their second straight defeat, going down 2-1 to Bath City at Priory Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 19th Aug 2023, 20:31 BST
The visitors from the West Country went 2-0 up before Borough's pressure was rewarded when Leone Gravata crossed for Decarrey Sheriff to head home his first Sports goal.
Borough couldn’t find an equaliser and it was a second loss on the trot following Monday’s 2-0 reverse at Aveley – who won at Worthing as Bath were winning at Eastbourne. Borough are 19th in the table.
See pictures from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.
